Actor and politician John Dumelo has extended his benevolent hands to the farming community in the Guan district, the orphan constituency in the Oti Region.

The aspiring Member of Parliament distributed free farm boots and cutlasses to the farmers to serve as incentives in ensuring they work efficiently.

John Dumelo donates boots, cutlasses to farmers in Guan district Credit: @johndumelo/twitter

Mr Dumelo’s plan is to reach each and every farmer in the district, by the end of the donation exercise.

The next step, he said in a tweet, would be to provide efficient farming equipment to maximize and add value to what they grow.

The donation exercise is in line with his initiative of making agriculture attractive and also tackle the issues of the sector vigorously.

This comes after a global warning was sounded on the possibility of multiple famine this year.

According to reports, the hunger and famine situation could be worse by next year if bold and coordinated global responses are not put in place.

Mr Dumelo has contributed his own quota by producing a ginger planation, as well as an outfit that processes the produce into fine foods, including ginger paste.