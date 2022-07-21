Ghana’s performance in the 2022 World Athletics Championship has been below par.

After failing to progress to the second round of the 100m and 200m heats, sad reports from Oregon confirmed that Alex Amanquah has also been disqualified in the men’s 800m heat.

The National 800m record holder, who is back in the limelight, was disqualified for a lane violation halfway through the race.

The Ghanaian finished 4th with a time of 1:45.92 before the review was conducted. The decision to disqualify the 25-year-old was contested but was rejected.

Next for Ghana’s sprint team is the 4x 100m relay which starts on Friday. Ghanaians would be optimistic for a miracle in their last global track in Oregon.