A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has called for the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

His call is based on Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), despite the earlier claims by the Finance Minister about the country’s bright economic prospects.

Speaking in an interview on The Hard Truth on Wednesday, he explained that the contradiction between the Finance Minister’s assuring remarks and the country’s subsequent request for an IMF bailout should be enough grounds for him to step aside.

“When you speak like that, you should look yourself in the mirror and say, look I got it wrong. Mr President I thank you for giving me the opportunity and I should stand down [resign],” he told host Nana Akosua Konadu.

The suggestion by Mr Agyapong adds to series of calls urging the Finance Minister to resign over his poor management of the economy.

Notable personalities like ex-President John Dramani Mahama and a former Chief of Staff under the Kufuor regime, Kwadwo Mpiani, have all impressed upon Mr Ofori-Atta to quit his job.

But reacting to these calls and the widespread public backlash, Mr Ofori-Atta says he will not vacate his post.