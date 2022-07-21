Today marks exactly 78 years since the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills was born.

In this light, Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate and honour ‘Asomdwehene’.

Many are also reliving memories of Prof Atta-Mills and eulogising him.

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, took to his social media page to celebrate and eulogies him.

“Hmmmmmmm!!!! 10 years has passed just like that! One of my most adored moments with my boss/father, President Atta Mills, when we were getting ready to fly from the Takoradi airport for the commissioning of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. He was a great friend and I miss him,” he tweeted.

Hmmmmmmm!!!! 10 years has passed just like that! One of my most adored moments with my boss/father, President Atta-Mills, when we were getting ready to fly from the Takoradi airport for the commissioning of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. He was a Great friend and I miss him❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/JWzACoFox7 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 13, 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also joined the celebration of the former president.

“On the solemn occasion of the 78th birthday of Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic; we honour his memory & accord him all the dignity that incorruptible & outstanding leader deserves. Your legacy would always tower above pettiness & division,” he wrote.

On the solemn occasion of the 78th birthday of Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic; we honour his memory & accord him all the dignity that incorruptible & outstanding leader deserves.



Your legacy would always tower above pettiness & division. pic.twitter.com/ZB8hGiMUsL — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) July 21, 2022

The KNUST Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), TEIN KNUST, is also organising fun games over the weekend in memory of former President Atta Mills.

The first TEIN KNUST Fun Games and Socialization comes off this weekend, all in Loving Memory of Former President H. E John Evans Atta Mills.



Date : Sunday, 24th July, 2022

Time : 3pm

Venue : Brunei Sports Complex pic.twitter.com/4V2uDFkGPD — TEIN-KNUST (@TeinKnust) July 20, 2022

Sunday, July 24 will mark the 10-year anniversary of his passing.

In this regard, the John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills Heritage is also organing an event to honour and celebrate the former president.

The theme for the event is ‘The Man John Evans Atta Mills – Ten Years On’ which is scheduled for July 26, at the Accra International Conference Centre at 2:00 pm.

John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills Heritage invites you all to come and honour the Man John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills as we celebrate 10years of his passing on. pic.twitter.com/q2gvMCbD4p — Sir Kwasi Owoo MBE🏅 (@Royal1Kingly) July 20, 2022

The “Asomdeehene” as known by Ghanaians was born on July 21, 1994, at Tarkwa located in the Western Region of Ghana.

The late President was from Ekumfi Otuam in the Central Region of Ghana.

Prof Mills was elected as president after December 2008 polls and inaugurated on 7 January 2009, having defeated the governing party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

He died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, after serving for nearly four years as President of Ghana.

Here are more reactions from social media:

If you are alive today ,today will be your 78th birthday



Forever in our hearts



Rest Well professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills



May your soul rest in perfect peace pic.twitter.com/G44VOuHBdo — Kingdom snake cross road kingdom (@DatsomorKingdom) July 21, 2022

Prof Atta Mills rest in peace 😥 pic.twitter.com/HLGv8hjIWr — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) July 21, 2022

July 21 😰💔



Share a memory with me of the late H E J.E. Atta Mills 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7sf4OwofJ1 — Brain-God 🤲💎 (@KhaiyeWizzy) July 21, 2022

Happy Birthday Prof Evans Atta Mills.

May God grant you eternal rest and comfort your family.

The President , who gave Volta Region, it’s first Specialised Public University.

We are grateful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yTRE6W9kLn — Alex Dogba (@DogbaAlex) July 21, 2022

Happy birthday to you, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.



You thought our society the need for peace.



Keep on resting well Asomdwehene. pic.twitter.com/gtiK0Zwxm8 — Desmond Deladem (@DesmondDeladem) July 21, 2022

Happy 78th birthday to our late president,Prof.John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills,continue to rest well Asomdweehene❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/xnNe2W36Av — The Listowel🇦🇪 (@BukariJoel) July 21, 2022