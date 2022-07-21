Former President Atta Mills died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012.
Today marks exactly 78 years since the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills was born.

In this light, Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate and honour ‘Asomdwehene’.

Many are also reliving memories of Prof Atta-Mills and eulogising him.

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, took to his social media page to celebrate and eulogies him.

“Hmmmmmmm!!!! 10 years has passed just like that! One of my most adored moments with my boss/father, President Atta Mills, when we were getting ready to fly from the Takoradi airport for the commissioning of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah. He was a great friend and I miss him,” he tweeted.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also joined the celebration of the former president.

“On the solemn occasion of the 78th birthday of Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic; we honour his memory & accord him all the dignity that incorruptible & outstanding leader deserves. Your legacy would always tower above pettiness & division,” he wrote.

The KNUST Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), TEIN KNUST, is also organising fun games over the weekend in memory of former President Atta Mills.

Sunday, July 24 will mark the 10-year anniversary of his passing.

In this regard, the John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills Heritage is also organing an event to honour and celebrate the former president.

The theme for the event is ‘The Man John Evans Atta Mills – Ten Years On’ which is scheduled for July 26, at the Accra International Conference Centre at 2:00 pm.

The “Asomdeehene” as known by Ghanaians was born on July 21, 1994, at Tarkwa located in the Western Region of Ghana.

The late President was from Ekumfi Otuam in the Central Region of Ghana.

Prof Mills was elected as president after December 2008 polls and inaugurated on 7 January 2009, having defeated the governing party candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

He died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, after serving for nearly four years as President of Ghana.

