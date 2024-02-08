The 2024 presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his eagerness to serve Ghana diligently, emphasizing that he is not seeking a honeymoon period.

Presenting his vision for the country as the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia underscored his readiness and enthusiasm to work for the nation.

He asserted that he has a clear understanding of the tasks at hand and does not require additional time to discern what needs to be done for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to lead with humility, decisiveness, and wisdom.

“I am eager to serve. I am ready to work. I am determined to make a difference; a positive difference. I will work for you and with you; with honesty and integrity; with wisdom, and decisiveness. I have clarity in my mind as to what I want to do from day one if you make me President.”

“I will not ask for a honeymoon to cool off and think about what to do with the responsibility you would give me. I am prepared and ready to work if you give me the opportunity. You know what I stand for. You know my vision. My vision is all about fulfilling your mission,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to place their trust in him and grant him the opportunity to implement his transformative visions for the nation.

“I believe in the ingenuity of the Ghanaian. Together, we can succeed in building a progressive society of possibilities, enterprise, compassion, open opportunities, and shared prosperity for every Ghanaian, born rich or poor, born in the north or the south, born Christian or Muslim, born girl or boy,” he added.

