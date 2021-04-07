Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Nixon Biney, has said he will choose his wife, Afia Akoto, over his political party any day.

The choice, according to him, is because nothing can curtail his love for the woman of his life.

“If I’m asked to choose between my wife and the NDC, I would take my bag and go home. I would choose my wife over NDC on any day because, after everything, I would go home,” he explained in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday.

Mr Biney has revealed for the first time that he has suffered vilification from his party members following his marriage to Ms Akoto, now Mrs Biney, on February 11, 2020.

Mrs Afia Biney is a Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a party which main opponent, the NDC, Mr Biney belongs to.

Chief Nixon Biney, has said he will choose his wife, Afia Akoto,

ALSO READ:

In spite of the challenges, Mr Biney said he remains resolute in his service to the party.

“I have really suffered for marrying an NPP woman but I am still on my feet. Those who ought to know better are also vilifying me for marrying an NPP member but I forgive them,” he said.