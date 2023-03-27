Former President John Mahama says the country’s financial stability is at the heart of his campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, government has demonstrated that it is incapable of running affairs for which reason he is launcing another bid to become the NDC candidate in the 2024 election.

He made this comment after going through the vetting process on Monday, March 27, at the party headquarters in Accra.

Mr Mahama was addressing jubilant faithful who cheered him on as he exited the office.

He told the gathering that he was confident of passing the process to enable him to hit the ground running.

But that was not the only mission he enumerated at the event as he also expressed his commitment to repair governance systems and fight corruption among others.

For him, anti-corruption institutions have been dissipated by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Mr Mahama insists that it will take his leadership to restore the free mandate of such institutions.

He further stated that a review of the 1992 Constitution will also be high on the agenda.

On March 2, Mr Mahama launched his NDC flagbearership campaign themed ‘Building The Ghana We Want Together’.

Addressing party faithful in Ho, Mr Mahama explained that trust in the Akufo-Addo-led government has been eroded due to the economic mismanagement resulting from incompetent, inefficient leadership and general non-performance he described as abysmal.