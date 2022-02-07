The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, says he is disappointed in the governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



As someone who was once in the same political party with Akufo-Addo back in the days, he believes the former would have been celebrated as the best President that never was if he had died before now.



His conviction he indicated stems from Akufo-Addo’s advocacy during the Acheampong era in the fight for democratic rule and ensuring the right things were done.



“As students, he was our mentor. Nana Akufo-Addo led or was part of the fight against the Union Government during Acheampong’s era and we were coming of electoral age.



“So we saw him as a Messiah, mentor, the doyen of multi-party democracy and human rights advocacy but now, I am very disappointed,” he said on Accra-based TV3.



Drawing further inspiration from religion, he stressed the performance of the incumbent government has been nothing but horrible.



“The reason why I say it is horrible is that when somebody who has not read the Bible before and has no idea about Jesus Christ or anybody, when that person commits a sin, I believe that even on the judgment day, the LORD may look favourably on him.

“But it cannot be the same when somebody who claims to be a Bishop or Pope who knows everything about the Bible, who prayed for forgiveness of sins on behalf of other people. If he is found committing the same sin as somebody who has never seen the Bible, I believe the judgement will be harsher on that person because he claims to be God’s representative,” he explained.

Play the audio above: