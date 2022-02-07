Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child as she welcomds a baby boy to the world with Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 24, shared a sweet black and white snap on Instagram on Sunday alongside the caption: “2/2/22”.

The photo appeared to be Kylie and Travis’ four-year-old daughter Stormi clasping her new little brother’s wrist in an adorable sign of affection.

She also included a blue heart emoji in the post as fans and famous pals flocked to the comments section to send congratulatory messages.

No name has yet been announced for the youngster.

Among the messages was a note from Kylie’s mum Kris Jenner, who simply wrote: “Angel Pie.”

Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her son in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday

Sister Kourtney Kardashian also penned: “Mommy of two life,” alongside praying hand and love heart emojis.

Other stars to comment included actress Malika Haqq who said: “AMEN.”

Speculation had been intensifying for weeks that the star had given birth after she announced her pregnancy back in September following rumours the month before.

She shared a sweet video confirming the rumours with her 308 million Instagram fans in which she showed a “positive” pregnancy test.

Kylie and Travis with daughter Stormi ( Image: Getty Images for Netflix)

And this time around, her pregnancy journey was a lot less private than her first as she embraced her baby bump in public on a number of occasions.

Kylie had previously celebrated her son’s impending birth with a baby shower which was reported to have taken place in December.

However, the model waited to share any photos from the event until January.

She showed off her bump at the time in an elegant white dress which hugged her figure.