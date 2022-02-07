The Liverpool winger showed himself in bed with his gold medal still around his neck and the AFCON trophy perched on his chest.

It was Mane who, having missed during the 90 minutes, sealed victory in a tense penalty shootout to create history with Senegal’s first-ever AFCON title.

While Mane was quite content to have a nap with his new pieces of gold, his teammates were keen to keep the party going at their Cameroonian hotel.

Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gave a peak behind the curtain on his Instagram page late into the night.

A group of Mane’s teammates were captured signing and dancing through the corridors of their hotel – not allowing for much peace and quiet for the matchwinner and the trophy to get much sleep.

With a microphone in hand, the partying players sang in chorus as they looked to cherish a piece of history for Senegal.

In a closely-fought encounter against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, it was Premier League stars Mane and Mendy that came up big in crunch time.

Mane helped banish the memories of their 2019 failure when they lost the final to Algeria by converting the decisive fifth penalty in the shootout.

Goalkeeper Mendy had earlier saved Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to seal the win.

Mane was named AFCON’s Player of the Tournament while Mendy collected the prize for Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Few of his teammates would have begrudged Mane getting some alone time with the trophy in his hotel room having seen him play such a key role in guiding them to glory.

Over the course of AFCON, he was directly involved in nine – six goals and three assists – of Senegal’s last 14 goals.

Mendy kept five clean sheets and both he and Mane will now return to England for the remainder of the Premier League season, as well as Champions League campaigns with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.