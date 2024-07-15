The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has emphasised the need for a presidential debate before the 2024 elections.

The IEA believes such debates are essential for voters to evaluate both presidential and vice-presidential candidates to enable them make informed decisions.

This stance comes amid apparent disagreement between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the need for a debate.

In an interview with Citi FM, Professor Alexander Bilson Darku, a senior fellow at IEA, revealed that discussions have already begun with various political parties to organize a debate before December 7.

“Let me make this very clear from the beginning. The need for debate is the right of the people. The people of Ghana ought to know what their presidential candidate, and for that matter, the party they represent, have in stock for them and so we are at a very early stage now talking to them [the political parties].

“We have our timetable and very soon it will be known to the public as to the programme that the IEA has outlined to make this all-important presidential debate come on.

“I don’t think we should go into the specifics, but I am telling you we will have it at a very good time that would be beneficial to the parties involved and the timing that would be beneficial for the nation.”

Professor Bilson Darku also mentioned that, the participating parties and their candidates will be carefully selected.

“We are using the Afrobarometer criteria. It has established a threshold, and we will use that threshold to invite the parties that meet the threshold to participate in the debate.”

“This might be four or five parties, and their presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates will be invited to participate in the debate,” he added.

The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to a debate ahead of this year’s election.

However, the NDC believes such a debate is unnecessary, arguing that the real issues are evident in the harsh economic conditions that Ghanaians are currently experiencing.

