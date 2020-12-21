A man, believed to be in his late 60s, who checked into a hotel room but was later found dead under mysterious circumstances, has been identified as a chief in the Eastern Region.

He is said to have checked in with a 25-year-old lady.

The man, William Agyei, went to the guest house onboard a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17 and lodged at room 40 of the guest house located at Effiduase off Akwadum road in the Eastern Region.

However, it has emerged that he is known as Eric Osei Ansere, the krontihene of Akyem Chia near Ofoase in the Eastern Region.

He is also said to be a former bursar at Koforidua SecTech.

At about 12 noon on Sunday when the receptionist wanted to clean the room allocated to them, she knocked severally but there was no response so she opened the door only to find out that the man was lying lifeless on the bed with the lady nowhere to be found.