The Acting Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed the immediate interdiction of two police officers

Two officers, No.48991 Lance Corporal Emmanuel Yao Abusah and No. 52698 Lance Corporal Sulemana Yussif, both of the National Patrol Department, have been interdicted for their alleged possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority and attempted sale of same on 18th December 2020.

This action is in accordance with the Police Service Regulations, 2012 (C.I. 76).

