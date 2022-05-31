The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaah Boateng, has charged basic school pupils to pursue ICT for global positioning.

Speaking at the mentorship session of the Girls in ICT event in the Ahafo region, Mrs. Pomaah Boateng affirmed government’s resolve to support students pursuing STEM/ICT programs.

“Traditional businesses are being modernised in this technology world and economy. I can assure you that venturing into business or entrepreneurship after school with knowledge in ICT will set you apart,” she revealed.

“The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation is working assiduously to secure more sponsorships for ICT students and professionals in the country. ICT is needed in all facets of life; that is automobile, health etc,” she added.

On a daily basis the world of technology is changing and Ghana as a country cannot continue doing things on a slow pace, the Deputy minister said, adding that, “so we have decided to speed up matters of digital skills for our students in order to meet the growing demand globally.”

“We used to train 1,000 girls in a year, but we are training 5,000 basic school girls nationwide and about 500 teachers this year because our agencies and development partners are ready and willing to help, so we could expand the scope,” she said.

She further urged the teachers to continuously guide the girls in choosing ICT career paths.

Some 1,000 basic school girls from the Ahafo Region are participating in the National Girls in ICT initiative.

Mentors were drawn from various ICT agencies including the National Communications Authority, MTN and academia to mentor the girls on ICT skills and the need to take up courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Cybersecurity Authority also used the platform to educate the girls on some internet vices that are punishable by law and how to stay away from such practices online.

Awards to be given to the girls include cash prizes, laptops, establishment of ICT labs for schools of the first 20 girls.

