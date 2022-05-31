Ghana is progressing steadily in becoming a technological force around the globe as it has received several proposals from development partners to undertake ICT initiatives, the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ama Pomaah Boateng, has said.

According to her, the quest by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to bridge the ICT gap has seen the implementation of the annual Girls in ICT initiative in three regions this year, with two yet to be done.

Speaking to journalists after the mentorship session at the Girls in ICT event held in the Ahafo Region, Mrs Pomaah Boateng hinted that all efforts were being made for Ghana to catch up with the technology world.

“On a daily basis the world of technology is changing and Ghana as a country cannot continue doing things at a slow pace so we have decided to speed up matters of digital skills for our students in order to meet the growing demand globally,” Mrs Boateng said.

“We used to train 1,000 girls in a year but we are training 5,000 basic school girls nationwide and about 500 teachers this year because our agencies and development partners are ready and willing to help so we could expand the scope”.

Once the Ahafo region is completed, the Ministry will then move to train girls in the Savannah region.

MORE: