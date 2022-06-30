Ibrahim Tanko has been appointed as Head Coach of the Black Meteors by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

The Council decided on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Accra.

The Accra Lions Technical Director, who handled the Black Meteors during the 2019 TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, is expected to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games in Accra.

As a former player, Tanko started his career with State Envoys FC, a Kumasi-based Colts club from 1984-1990, moved to King Faisal Football Club in 1990, and played there until 1993 when he joined the youth side of German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 1993/94 season.

Tanko spent seven years with Dortmund before moving to another reputable club, SC Freiburg, where he played for six seasons from 2001-2007.

Ibrahim Tanko won 20 caps for the Black Stars featuring in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa where Ghana finished fourth. He twice won the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

He previously coached in Germany, Japan and Cameroon.