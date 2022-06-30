Arise Ghana Demo: What happened was predetermined - Brogya Genfi

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a convener for the Arise Ghana demonstration has accused the Ghana Police Service of deliberately instigating violence at the demonstration which was held on Tuesday, June 29.

According to Brogya Genfi, what happened on the demonstration ground on Tuesday, was predetermined by the police.

“The Police have acted in bad faith from the beginning of our engagements with them and we think that what happened was predetermined,” he said.

He was speaking on the Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show, on the back of the protest.

He noted that it was obvious from the onset that the police did not want them to embark on the demonstration.

He further accused the police of impersonating some of their members to disrupt the demonstration.

A Police Personnel on the demonstration ground.

“Some [policemen] were dressed in our t-shirts, they were dressed like demonstrators… and at a point one of such persons pelted a stone at the police. We identified him and the leadership of Arise Ghana accompanied him to the police to be arrested. Instead of arresting him, the police rather shielded him,” he stated.

However, he said this will not deter them from carrying on with their demonstrations.