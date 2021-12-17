Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has reiterated he remains resolute to discharge his duties without fear or favour.

According to him, he will not preside over a House that will seek to frustrate government business.

However, he will also not preside over a weak House or be tagged as an errand boy of the Executive arm of government.

“Let me reiterate my solemn pledge to the people of Ghana, which I canvassed in my first formal communication to this House, that, I will not superintend over a Parliament to frustrate government business, but, I will equally not preside over a weak House or be tagged as an errand boy of the Executive arm of government,” he stated.

Mr Bagbin made these comments while addressing the House on Thursday, stressing members are focused on their service to the people of Ghana.

“This House is fully focused in discharging its mandate and will do so without any fear or favour, affection or ill-will in ensuring the ultimate best interests of the Ghanaian people are served,” he added.

Meanwhile, he urged members of the House to strengthen their channels of communication, foster dialogue, encourage broader stakeholder consultation and allow the processes “we have adopted for our burgeoning democracy to thrive.”

