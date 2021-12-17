Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, has apologised to his acquaintances for the times he was not of his best behaviour.

The artiste, upon a somber reflection of his character, said he has changed as he preaches empathy.

The singer took to his Instastory to emphasise the silent battles people go through and how it is humane to be mindful of the kind of words spoken to them.

Talking about turning a new leaf, Burna Boy swore to be more responsible in his actions and words towards the people around him and to show sincere love for others.

He wrote:

“That person your looking at right now that stranger ur sitting next to on the bus or anywhere,

Even that person you laugh and joke with whenever u meet. They could be going through the worst kind of hell and you will not know until they are gone. I know I have caused people pain in my past but I swear on everything. For my remaining days in this world, I will always mean it from the bottom of my heart when I ask ‘How are you doing?’ and I will always be the cause of joy to others no matter what.”

It is unclear what led to the emotional post, but Nigerians have listed Burna as one of the ‘pompous’ artistes to entertain the country.