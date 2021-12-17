Four more lives have been lost to the deadly coronavirus disease.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), these casualties bring the country’s death toll to 1,255. As of December 10, the number of deaths recorded stood at 1,251.

In its latest update, the Service revealed that as of December 12, a total of 973 active cases have been recorded.

Its website further disclosed that about 71 new cases have also been recorded. These new cases were recorded in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions as well as the Kotoka International Airport.

Meanwhile, some 18 individuals, who have fallen prey to the virus, are in severe condition.

The GHS has bemoaned the low adherence to the Covid-19 protocols. Its concern comes at a time when the country has recorded some 40 cases of the new Omicron variant.

It has, therefore, enhanced its efforts to vaccinate the public. Personnel from the GHS are vaccinating Ghanaians in schools, homes, and lorry stations.

According to the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, there have been no records of adverse side effects of the use of vaccines in the country.