“I will soon be invisible once the names of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are out,” says Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

According to him, this is because he will no longer patrol all the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the region.

The Minister, who has earned the admiration of many, particularly for his Let’s Make Accra Work initiative, stated he has been ‘all over the place’ due to the delay that has marred the appointment.

Hence, he would expect the officers to build on the foundation he has laid since he assumed office and follow suit.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, made the disclosure on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

He further pledged to do his best to ensure the continuity of all strategies put in place so far.