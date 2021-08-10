A 24-year-old man, identified as Atta, has been arrested in connection with the death of his 28-year-old lover.

The man, a machine operator, is said to have allegedly murdered Nancy Agyiri aka Maame at Brahabebome, during a heated misunderstanding.

C/Supt. Joseph Nyaba, Obusai Police Commander, who confirmed the news to Adom News’ Isaac K Normanyo, said that during interrogation, he confessed to abusing her out of anger.

He is said to have narrated that following Maame’s visit to his home that fateful day, he had access to her phone and chats with a particular gentleman and this made him suspect infidelity.

A confrontation on his suspicion led to a heated argument, and he allegedly murdered her in the process.

C/Supt. Nyaba added that a post-mortem is yet to be performed on the corpse to ascertain the cause of death, after which Atta will be charged accordingly.

The father of the victim, reacting to the issue, said that none of such a heated misunderstanding had happened earlier

He added that the lovers were engaged in March 2021 and were making preparations for their traditional marriage.

Maame is survived by two children; a boy and girl from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, her body has been deposited at the Heaven’s Gate mortuary.