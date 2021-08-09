The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has urged Ghanaians to desist from comparing him to his colleagues in the other 15 regions.

According to him, each of the regional ministers is faced with a different menace and cannot be measured the same way.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“It will be suicidal to compare me to other regional ministers because the issues in Accra are different from what is happening in other places. We have some fighting galamsey among others,” he stated.

He added: “Indeed if they love me, then this comparison is not healthy because they all have different issues they are dealing with.”

Going further, Mr Quartey stated he cannot be given all the credit for the work he is doing since it was made possible through President Nana Akufo-Addo’s appointment.

In view of this, he appealed due credit must also be given to the President, adding that all the initiatives are being implemented to support the President’s vision.