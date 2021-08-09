The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association (PUSSAG) have suspended their industrial strike action with immediate effect.

In a press release, SSA-UoG stated that their decision follows a ruling by the National Labour Commission, some intervention from the Minister of Education, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on behalf of the government.

According to SSA-UoG, these institutions have instituted a road map to ensure a speedy resolution of their demands.

The statement signed by the National Chairman, Zakaria Mohammed indicated that, “we will continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in our fight for justice, fairness and equity in the salaries and allowances administration of our members.”

“I, therefore, call on all Senior Staff across the Sixteen (16) Public Universities in Ghana to resume work without further delay.”

