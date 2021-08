The Accra Region Police have shot dead three suspected armed robbers who allegedly engaged police in a gunfight after they tried to rob a man of cash he had just withdrawn from a bank at Airport.

Speaking at a press briefing, Acting Director General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, vowed the police will clamp down on all forms of crime in the country.

A pistol with rounds of ammunition were retrieved together with other items.

Check them out:

Items retrieved from robbers

Items retrieved from robbers