The driver of a Toyota Hiace bus has crashed a motor rider to death on the Peduase- Aburi road in the Eastern Region.

The driver, Amako Ebenezer, 24, was driving the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GS 5999-19 from Accra to Larteh.

There were 14 passengers on board the vehicle.

On reaching Peduase, whilst overtaking a vehicle he crashed into a Royal motorbike with registration M-19-NR 6147.

The rider, Mumuni Yakubu, 52, was coming from the opposite direction.

He got injured and was rushed to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong Akuapim for treatment but was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

The body has been deposited in the same hospital’s mortuary for preservation.

The Police have impounded the Toyota Hiace vehicle and the motorbike.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver, Amako Ebenezer, has been detained at the Aburi Police station to assist with investigations.