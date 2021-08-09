A by-law on the use of motorbikes in the local assemblies within the Greater Accra Region will soon be operational.

This will regulate the use of motorbikes in the region with a view to ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

He indicated that, the by-law to be passed on August 24, 2021 is not to harass those doing commercial business with motorbikes popularly known as okada but rather to “protect them”.

“All motorbike riders are to ensure that their motorbikes are properly registered and insured; the riders are licensed and they must also put on helmets when riding,” the Minister stressed.

More importantly, he said they would ensure strict adherence to road traffic regulations by the motor riders.

“Riders must also respect and abide by all traffic regulations in Accra. Red means red. You don’t have to go through it,” Hon. Quartey stated.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister stated unequivocally that, the by-law is not a step to legalise ‘okada’ but to bring sanity on the road.