Three suspects involved in the robbery and murder of a commercial motor rider (okada) have been arrested at Brepo.

The three have been identified as Kwabena Stephen, 19, Samuel Nibonde, 20, and Kofi Quansah, 19.

The police source, who spoke to Adom News, disclosed that the teenagers shot and killed 35-year-old Kwaku Manu, after which they absconded with his motorbike.

His body was later found in a bush near Fawoman in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

The police added that one empty BB cartridge was recovered from the scene.

While fleeing the scene, the three suspects were involved in an accident with the snatched motorbike and were rushed to the St Edward’s Hospital.

Cosequently, they have been transferred to the Mankraso Government Hospital under police observation.