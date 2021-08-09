Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Peter Mac Manu, has debunked corruption allegations against the government by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, August 8, he said Mr Amidu has no evidence to back his claims.

“Where is the evidence?” he asked.

Mr Amidu, who was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to serve as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor resigned over allegations of interference by the government in his duties.

He further revealed that he had received various threats on his life following his findings on the ‘Agyapa’ deal.

In a subsequent release, Mr Amidu described President Akufo-Addo as the “mother serpent of corruption.”

Responding to a question by Host Emefa Apawu, Mr Mac Manu dismissed the allegations, describing them as “bogus”.

“I haven’t seen any interference because they were all bogus,” he said.

He further threw a challenge to the former Attorney-General to seek redress in court if indeed he has a case.

“We are in constitutionalism and nobody will go back into the era where soldiers ramped up people because they are corrupt.

“He is a lawyer and a former Attorney-General so he should know better that the courts are there to do justice.

“The rule of law must prevail, ” he added.