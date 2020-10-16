Hassan Ayariga, the flag bearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), has disclosed that as a sign of his dedication to fighting corruption, he will spend one night in jail.

“I will go to jail the first day I become President. I am going to sit in the cell, this is to show that anybody corrupt will not have it easy under my office,” he said.

Speaking at the Minority Political Parties Debate held at the University of Professional Studies, Legon, Mr Ayariga stated that corruption has become attractive because there are no punitive measures to ensure that culprits are held accountable for their actions.

“It’s attractive because we don’t punish them and because we hail people who are corrupt,” he said.

According to him, his system of government will include a “National Database System” that will provide detailed information on all Ghanaians.

With this system, he believes corrupt persons can be easily identified and prosecuted.

“Where you work, your fingerprints, the amount of money you earn, the number of houses you have, the kind of cars you drive, we will link it to know how you have acquired the property you have,” he added.

Mr Ayariga also criticised the current Special Prosecutor for not delivering on his mandate.

He stated that he will institute a “special independent Prosecutor” under this administration who will take on corrupt persons regardless of their status or political affiliation.

“If we find that your salary cannot fetch you the car you use, your salary cannot fetch you the house you live in, you will have to answer to a special independent Prosecutor. Not the one we have; an autonomous independent Prosecutor and he will take you on. You will declare your assets no matter who you are,” he said.