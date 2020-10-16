Baffour Gyan has rejected allegations of assault levelled against him and his brother, Asamoah Gyan after a tennis match in Accra.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday following a singles match between Asamoah Gyan and complainant Godwin Martey, where Baffour acted as the umpire.

Mr Martey became frustrated during the game because of decisions by umpire Baffour Gyan.

Baffour, who is a former Ghana international, has, however, denied the allegations.

”I and Asamoah Gyan didn’t throw our hands at Godwin Martey. It was just an exchange of words,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“The tempers were high, so some of the words were harsh and I apologise for that but we didn’t fight him physically. How can we fight at the soldier’s premises?

“We don’t even know the guy but we allowed him to be with my brother. I cannot lie but the guy is not saying the truth.

“We went there for fan and not to fight,” he added.

Mr Martey has since threatened to sue the Gyans on charges of assault.

A complaint has, thus, been lodged at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra by Mr Martey.