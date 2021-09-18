Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has replied 3Music Awards’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sadiq Abdulai Abu, after the latter asked him to return the 11 plaques he won in 2019 during the awards ceremony.

According to Shatta Wale, its disrespectful for him to ask him to return the plaques though he had earlier disclosed how they allegedly planned the win to spite Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In a latest interview with Joy Prime’s IB, Shatta Wale said he will flush down the 11 plaques down the toilet because he doesn’t need them.

He added that, the CEO doesn’t need to make such comments because he also supported the awards with an amount of GH₵ 100,000 for it to be a success.

