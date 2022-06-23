A 24-year-old lady stunned listeners of “Ewiase mu nsem” on Nhyira FM when she narrated how a fetish priest, who was supposed to exorcise a spirit believed to be sleeping with her, ended up sexually abusing her.

The lady, name withheld, told host Kofi Gyimah Ankoanah that she was experiencing what she believed to be spiritual intimate encounters.

According to her, the encounters which occurred in the form of sexual nightmares, started during her primary school days but became worse at the senior high school level.

The 24-year-old described the nightmares as constant visitations by an unknown tall-man who spiritually had sex with her in her dreams.

She revealed that some of the spiritual encounters happened during day times.

She told Ankoanah of one specific day where one of her teachers who she described as spiritually-inclined at school, noticed it and informed her parents.

She says her mother was a bit-skeptical so she took her to the hospital but the treatments failed to yield any results.

In her quest to address the challenge, they contacted this fetish priest, trusted by the family at Ahafo Kukuom, in the Ahafo Region.

She narrated what happened next in the interview with Kofi Gyimah Ankoanah.

