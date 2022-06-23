Hearts of Oak’s Communications Manager, Kwame Opare Addo, has dismissed reports suggesting that they fixed games at the latter part of the season.

Samuel Boadu failed to record a win in the last four games played before the end of the season.

The club dominated the headlines following their defeats against King Faisal and Real Tamale United [RTU].

In the final game of the season, the Phobians hosted RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium but suffered a 4-1 defeat.

After the game, the club was accused of playing a match of convenience against the relegation-threatened side.

But Opare Addo, speaking in an interview, has dismissed the reports.

“Hearts of Oak don’t fix matches,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show. “We suffered defeat and that was all.

“In the game against King Faisal in Kumasi, it was a late goal and against RTU, it was a game of football. Before the game, Samuel Boadu cautioned the players because there were rumors before the game but the fact that we lost 4-1 does not mean the game was fixed.

“Last season we recorded some results and nobody spoke against match-fixing. When we lost 5-0 to WAFA, there were no reports of match-fixing, so why now?

“Those propagating such falsehood must stop because it will never happen,” he added.

Hearts of Oak, which finished the season in the 6th position with 46 points , will play Bechem United in the finals of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.