Ghanaian veteran actor, Fred Nii Amugi who recently played the role of a Pastor in ‘The Beast of No Nation‘ has revealed that in the early days of his career, he was paid as low as GH₵20 for a movie role.

In an interview with JoyPrime’s Roselyn Felli, on the Prime Morning show on Wednesday, November 29, the legendary actor mentioned that his desire to work hard and make a name for himself in the industry made it easy for him to work without a big paycheck.

He cited how he willingly took GH₵20 as pay for one of his projects in the 1970s.

“The lowest amount I have received as an actor is GH₵20, paid to me by GBC radio theatre,” he said.

According to the film star, he began his career with a lot of passion and youthful exuberance and that he did not care about how little he earned.

He emphasised his decision to give his all to his craft by creating content that people across the globe could relate to.

“We the so called beginners of these things were doing it for the passion. I just love it anytime someone is happy because he/she has been entertained by my performance, knowing that the viewers appreciate what I did was very satisfying,” he said.

Mr Amugi Fred highlighted some creative processes behind most of his celebrated performances.

He discussed the influence of some directors, shared anecdotes from behind the scenes, and explored the industry’s changing landscape.

The award-winning actor also delved into his illustrious career, sharing insights into his most iconic roles and his evolution in the movie industry.

He advised young and upcoming actors to accept any role assigned to them as relevant and desist from downplaying smaller roles in movies.