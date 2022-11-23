Founder of Endo Charity and a survivor of endometriosis (a painful menstrual disorder), Katherine Berkoh, has disclosed how she was chastised by other women for publicising her infertility condition on live television.

Madam Katherine stated on Prime Morning on Tuesday that some female victims verbally attacked her for disclosing such a sensitive condition publicly.

As an advocate, she indicated that it was not easy stepping up to speak about endometriosis for fear of stigmatization.

“When I started doing the advocacy, I got people coming to me to ask, ‘Why do you want to talk about something private on TV or radio?”’Unfortunately, the people who were approaching me were females. Men were actually supporting me more than the women.”

She stated that the women asked, “Why are you making a fuss? We all go through it. Why are you sitting on TV instead of going to the church to pray? You’re telling everybody you’re infertile.”

Endometriosis is a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing severe menstrual pain that is commonly linked with infertility.

The most common symptoms of the disorder include pain and menstrual irregularities.

According to madam Katherine, late detection is a major reason why most women become infertile.

“It’s quite a difficult thing to go through, but it’s better we diagnose it earlier. So, if your child or someone close to you is out of school or at work constantly complaining of the cramps, you need to do something about it because I’m sure you’ll pick on something even if it is not endometriosis,” she said.

She admonished women to avoid describing menstrual cramps as normal and pay attention to those who may complain of excess pain during their period.

As the founder of an advocacy foundation against the disease, she believes that women coming together to support the advocacy will enable the creation of awareness to be effective in helping with early diagnosis.

Also speaking on the disorder, the CEO of Nova Surgery Center, Accra, Dr Francis D. Dickson, explained that “it is a genetic, hereditary condition that is programmed within the body system from birth.”

According to Dr Dickson, symptoms of the affliction begin during puberty and end after menopause.

He commended Madam Katherine for taking a bold step to publicly educate people about the condition, admitting that it will help curb the situation.

Hormonal contraceptives and excision surgery are some treatment options available to suppress endometriosis.