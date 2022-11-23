Two Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Police officers have been captured in a video physically assaulting a man at Asankrangwa in the Western North Region.

According to reports, the man was assaulted over a bag the officer’s suspected contained marijuana (weed).

The incident happened on Saturday 19th November 2022 around 11:00am.

The Asankrangwa Divisional Police Command MTTD personnel enquired about the owner of a bag at the back of the Pragya.

Though it was quickly determined that the male suspect was the owner, he denied ownership, thus was brutalised by the officers.

Meanwhile, some residents, who looked on, blamed the suspect for not admitting to the allegation and pleading for his release.

The tricycle rider and the passenger were however allowed to go.