Sulley Muntari, a former Ghana midfielder, has affirmed his commitment to Hearts of Oak, insisting he wants to extend his contract ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The former AC Milan and Portsmouth ace joined the Phobians midway during the 2021/22 football season on a six-month deal.

Muntari played a vital role as the club won the Presidents’ Cup and the FA Cup despite finishing 6th with 48 points in the just-ended season.

Having defended the FA Cup, Samuel Boadu and his charges will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup. Speaking in an interview he affirmed that he wants to be part of the club’s Africa campaign.

“I had only six months contract with Hearts of Oak but I want to renew it. I want to be part of the African campaign,” he told GTV Sports+.

Meanwhile, Muntari has also expressed his desire to serve the national team anytime he’s called upon.

READ ALSO

The 37-year-old has not played for the Black Stars in nearly eight years after being banned from the national team after the 2014 World Cup.

Muntari said he’d be willing to serve the national team even if he were on crutches, insisting he’d want to contribute anytime.

“Ghana? Even if I’m on crutches today and they call me to come help, I’ll definitely run and go. Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit there and contribute,” he said.

Muntari played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.