SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in Morocco from 2 to 23 July.

The 2022 WAFCON is well underway, but one of the major pieces of news around the tournament came from off the field, as Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe announced that the prize money will be significantly increased.

The overall prize money of the competition has been upped from US$ 975,000 to US$ 2,400,000 – an increase of almost US$ 1.5 million.

This is in line with the new policy at CAF to make women’s football in Africa globally competitive, as the President of CAF and the CAF Executive Committee have identified women’s football as one of their top priorities.

“We must continue to grow women’s football,” said Motsepe. “It must receive the same attention and support as the men’s game – this is a trend that we are seeing more and more around the world.”

The winner of this year’s edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will pocket US$ 500,000 – a 150% increase of US$ 300, 000. Previous winners of this competition received US$ 200,000.

The prize money for runners-up has almost doubled from US$ 175,000 to US$ 300,000 and the semifinalists will get US$ 225,000 each, which has increased from US$ 125,000.

Chairperson of CAF’s Women’s Football Organising Committee, Kanizat Ibrahim, believes the 2022 tournament will go down as the best WAFCON yet.

“Definitely, and without any doubt,” Ibrahim said. “This is the equivalent of AFCON [Men’s Africa Cup of Nations]. At the very beginning, AFCON was serving to only discover talents and players. Now we have world-famous players who, for a competition like this, come back to highlight their country, their continent.

“These women are ambassadors. We can’t wait to see our own stars shining. Who is not eager to see what Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria does this year? Will the South African Thembi Kgatlana keep her title of best player acquired during the last edition? What will Ajara Njoya or Gabrielle Onguene do for Cameroon? Each of our teams now has renowned players.”

