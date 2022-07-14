Barcelona have confirmed Ousmane Dembele has signed a new two-year contract extension to stay at the club after months of negotiations.

The 25-year-old has been a free agent since the end of June, but has put pen to paper to remain at Barcelona until 2024.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and has made 150 appearances for the LaLiga giants despite suffering multiple injuries.

In those five seasons he has scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists as Barcelona won the 2017-18 and 2018-19 LaLiga titles.

He resumed training with his Barcelona team-mates on Tuesday and will travel to the United States for the team’s pre-season this weekend.

Barcelona play Inter Miami on July 20, Real Madrid on July 24, Juventus on July 27 and New York Red Bulls on July 31, before the LaLiga season gets underway on August 13.

The French international was also part of the World Cup winning squad that beat Croatia in the final and is set to be play a role under Didier Deschamps’ side at this year’s event in Qatar, which takes place from November 21 to December 18.

Dembele’s new contract comes just 24 hours after Barcelona signed Raphinha from Leeds United, whilst Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen also joined on free transfers.