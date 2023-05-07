North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has denied reports that he is sponsored by some anti-Christ groups for his National Cathedral probes.

He said he will not even entertain such offers because Christianity is the best religion for him.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 6, Mr Ablakwa revealed that he uses part of his salaries as MP for his investigations into the controversial project.

The outspoken lawmaker, thus, urged Ghanaians to disregard any claims that he is being funded by certain groups for his works.

“I don’t have funding from any external sources. I just use my salary to do the work I do. I am just sacrificing a little of what I am paid to do.

“Sometimes I hear people suggest that maybe I am supported by some anti-Christ groups. That is not true and I won’t even entertain that. I believe Christianity is the best of religions,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The former Deputy Education Minister has been serialising “bombshells” about the project following his visit to the USA.

In his latest epistle, he has brought forth evidence of some portions of the incorporation documents for the project’s fundraising, raising questions about its propriety.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Mr Ablakwa posted series of documents to back up his claims that the project is fraught with criminal activity.

The MP’s evidence suggests that the National Cathedral of Ghana had registered a subsidiary in Washington under a different name and with different “governors” – the American term for trustees.

The Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member also provided some documents to claim that a deceased person’s details were used in the registration of the National Cathedral’s fundraising arm in the US.

Mr Ablakwa alleged that a dead Hispanic’s details were used to register the American fundraising wing, which the Cathedral Secretariat described as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SP), in March 2021.

“Painstaking and unimpeachable investigations shockingly reveal that the March 2021 incorporation of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc in Washington, D.C. was criminally executed through IDENTITY THEFT.”

