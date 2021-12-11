The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, has recounted one of the difficult moments he encountered in life.

According to him, there was a time in his national service days where he had no money on him, therefore, he was forced to trek all the way from Achimota to Circle.

He added that the transport fare as at that time was 10 pesewas which he couldn’t afford.

“Aisha, there was a day I woke up, I was doing my national service with my sister at Achimota College on completion there was a small gap between my completion and then working at Graphic but it was a very difficult period because I woke up one morning I didn’t have one pesewa.

READ ALSO:

“In those days pesewa was very valuable. From Achimota to Circle was about 10 pesewas, when I came here I didn’t have one pesewa… I walked from Achimota to Circle on foot,” he recounted on Joy News’ PM Express Personality Profile.

He said upon reaching his destination, he was sweating profusely without money to even buy water.

But luckily for him, he had a good Samaritan who offered him water to quench his thirst.

“In those days we were drinking water from the same bucket with the same cup. They used to fetch ice water and then they will fetch it with the same cup for everybody to drink… when I got there [Circle] I didn’t have one pesewa to buy water to drink so the iced water girl took pity on me,” he added.

Sharing his hardship, he advised the youth to be committed to whatever they find themselves doing, adding that “no one metamorphosed in a day.”

“When you see somebody today, it’s a long process, he has come from a long way,” he told Ayisha Ibrahim.