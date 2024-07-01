Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has revealed that he invested over $2 million to start his ride-hailing business, Shaxi.

In a live session with his fans, the musician explained his motivation behind launching the service, which is his desire to provide job opportunities and support for others.

He revealed his aim is to see other people, particularly his supporters win in life, rather than indulging in personal luxury.

Shatta Wale noted that the significant investment covered various aspects of the business, including app development, the purchase of multiple mini cars, and overall promotion.

He stated that while the $2 million could have been used to buy luxury cars such as Lamborghinis, Range Rovers, and Rolls-Royces, he chose to prioritize the needs of others by creating a business that would generate employment and contribute positively to the community.

Shatta revealed that beyond his persona, he has enough love to share hence he should be treated with compassion.

