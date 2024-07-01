Father of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, Mr. Joseph Aloba, has urged any woman who may have had a child with his son to come forward.

This plea comes amidst his desire to confirm any potential grandchild and ensure his late son’s lineage continues.

During a recent TikTok live session, Mr. Aloba expressed his earnest wish to acknowledge any child fathered by Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba.

He said a DNA test will be made to verify paternity and expressed hope that any potential grandchild would be recognized and welcomed into the family.

This call follows ongoing disputes regarding the paternity of Liam, a child Mohbad had with his baby mama, Wunmi.

Mr. Aloba has previously insisted that Liam might not be his grandson and has been advocating for a DNA test to clarify the situation, which Wunmi has yet to comply with.

Mohbad, who tragically passed away in September 2023, left a significant impact on the Nigerian music scene.