Socialite, entrepreneur and brand influencer, Ayisha Modi, has disclosed that she spent over ₵426,125 ($35,000) as estimated cost on expenses including surgery for her new body.

According to the staunch follower of dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, who had a plus-sized figure and underwent weight-loss surgery, her newly acquired physique cost her between $35,000 and $37,000 in total, including hospice care, medicine, and her recovery period.

“My surgery cost me between $35,000 and $37,000 from the flight, the surgery, hospice care, post-surgery medication, post-surgery massage, supplements, and other things,” she said.

In a video sighted by Graphic Showbiz, Ayisha Modi said it took her six months to recover and she is required to take vitamin supplements for the rest of her life.

That is not all, to keep her new banging body, she is equally expected to take her meals in measured quantity to avoid taking more than the required calories her body needs at this time.

When asked if she had finally achieved her ideal body with the staggering sum she spent on the surgery, she said without hesitation that she had and that she would make conscious efforts to maintain it.

“I’m doing everything I can to keep this body because I adore the new Ayisha Modi. I’ve been prescribed lifetime vitamins, which I take every day to maintain my body and be fit,” she said.

Ayisha Modi was on January 29, 2023, installed Queen mother for Sowutuom (Sowutuom F333 Noya Manye/Diaspora Noya Manye) and her new status requires that she lives a decent lifestyle and rigorously adhere to the norms governing the chieftaincy title.

She explained in an interview with actor Kwaku Manu recently that she had resorted to end her social media feuds and bring honour to her stool.