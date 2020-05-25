Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has finally disclosed how much he spent for votes during last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) prior to pulling a gun on Shatta Wale during the climax of the event.

According to him, he had to buy about 50k airtime to give to his fans to support his brand to win Artiste of the Year 2019 but unfortunately it never happened after his then rival, Shatta Wale walked up to the stage to ‘congratulate‘ him.

He added that, he was billed to perform but it all went down the drain, adding that, he had to refund the performance fee to the VGMA organisers after the show.

Shatta Wale followed Stonebwoy minutes after the latter was mentioned as the 2019 ‘Dancehall Reggae Artiste of the Year’ at the VGMAs with his fans walking by his side as they made their way to the podium.

Things didn’t go down well as fans of both camps engaged in fisticuffs with Stonebwoy pulling a gun.

The Ghana Police Service later arrested and granted the two GH¢ 50,000.00 bail amidst investigations.