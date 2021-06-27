Nigerian Televangelist and Senior Pastor of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has revealed how he spent seven hours in the same room with a cobra.

He narrated that he had worked extra hours in his office, only for a cobra to be found the next day when cleaners showed up to do their job.

“I was in my office and a cobra was found in my wardrobe, third floor of the building and I worked in that floor seven hours in the previous night and in the morning when they were cleaning, there was a cobra and it stood up. It was there all night and I was there.



“Let me tell you this, when you become a lover of God the enemy will leave you alone, because every attempt on your life will bounce back on him,” he recounted.

He said his love for God and his clean heart is the only reason why the devil could not attack him that night.

“You may read all the books I have written but until you discover my heart beat for God, you don’t know my secret.



“God knows I love him, all the devils know I love God and God proves perpetually and unending that I truly love him. So He manifests himself concerning me at His own time. He does it naturally in all the realms,” he said.

Speaking on finances, Pastor Oyedepo advised his congregation to pray for the hand of God to bear their finances.

“Everybody desire supernatural intervention in their finances but there is nothing you earn as wages that will be equal to wealth, it is the blessing of God that make rich and he adds no sorrow it. So, to bring the hand of God to bear on your finances, whatever God says to you to do regarding your finances, do it,” he said.



