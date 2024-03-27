Music executive and entertainment pundit, Mr Logic has sent social media in a frenzy following a revelation of his daily spending habits.

In an interview wit Zionfelix, Mr Logic said his daily expenditure typically exceeds GH₵ 8,000, depending on his schedules.

Even on days when funds are tight, he said he still finds himself spending not less than GH₵ 6,000.

Mr Logic attributed his hefty daily expenses to various financial obligations, including supporting workers and associates, as well as covering personal needs.

He remarked that, his routine expenses extend beyond basic necessities like food to other significant items such as fuel, which amounts to approximately GH₵ 1,000 daily due to many schedules.

Mr Logic said he is doing multiple projects for which he has to pay for printing and administrative purposes.

Asked how feasible that expenditure is in the current ailing economy, he answered that it his reality, since he is a man of many people.

“I have people I send to do stuff for me and I have people I pay to do things for me” Mr. Logic said.

As a breadwinner and boss, he said a lot of people depend on him, and he has to keep up his lifestyle owing to his job as an entertainer and a record label boss.

