Life is definitely not tough for all Ghanaians and comedian, Abdul Waris Umaru popularly known as Comedian Waris easily passes for the category.

Comedian Waris has disclosed that his highest revenue earned from content generation on Facebook was $9000(GH₵112,500.00) in a month.

He said that it was financially demanding creating content generation, adding that Ghana as a country is still battling with monetisation issues for social media spaces.

“My highest I have taken from Facebook can be in the $9000 monthly. Facebook pays more than that and it is the reason why Sabinus is who he is and Nigerians buy houses like that. There are other social media pages that make more money. In December, I was on TikTok and within a week I clocked close to $5000 to $6000.

“I never knew I could make [huge money from Facebook]. The first time I made a huge amount from Facebook it was like a dream. I was like is this my money? I had to withdraw and hold it before I was sure that it was my money.

“All these things, there are ways of doing them but just that Ghana is not a country which is added to the monetisation list because common PayPal we do not even have a head off to withdraw money so we are all dealing with other countries like Nigeria,” he stated in an interview on TV3.

Since comedian Waris took comedy seriously as a profession, his performance has been outstanding.

He has impressed fans on the different stages that he has performed, creating an excellent reputation in the industry.

He earned the Viral Skit Act of the Year Award at the Comedy and Poetry Awards scheme (COPO) in 2020.