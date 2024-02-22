Landlords take the laws into their own hands to harass tenants.

We have all heard stories of how landlords treated their tenants for late rent or some other misunderstandings.

It usually starts with verbal abuse and many times escalates into physical confrontation if they think they are not getting what they want. At that point, the tenant is always advised to seek protection from the courts.

However, many landlords have taken the law into their hands when they are not getting their way in the courtrooms. Some landlord have applied very cruel means to harass their tenants. To the extent of hiring land guards to attack tenants. Other landlords also resort to depositing piles of sand and gravel or human faeces.

A real example of a tenant’s account of their experience with a landlord. This is a unique story because it involves a landlord who is also a reverend minister at a church.

The most inhuman encounter was at a restaurant in East Legon.

It all began when the landlord’s daughter started harassing the manager and the staff of the restaurant. Since it was affecting the business and the safety of the staff they reported the case to the courts. The judge instructed the landlord to stop disturbing the operation of the restaurant.

They ignored the court orders and blocked the entrance of the restaurant with sand and gravel.

The owners paid all the rent arrears and decided to move out of the property. But not until they have been compensated for the cost of renovation which had added value to the property.

They were hoping to recover their investment during the 10-year lease period. The landlord rather waited for couple of months to pass. Then applied the cost of the renovations to the rent during the time the tenant was waiting to be paid before moving out of the property. Finally, they took the law into their own hands and hired land guards to forcefully thrown out the tenants and their priced possessions.

